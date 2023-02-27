An 'earnest' Biden Remains Skeptical If China's Peace Plan For Ukraine Is 'any Good'

While China's peace proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war has been labelled as "not bad" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden remains on the fence, unsure if it can be trusted. In an ABC interview that aired on Sunday, Biden said that he does not see anything in the plan "that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed."

As ABC journalist David Muir said that the proposal has garnered plaudits from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 80-year-old President responded: “Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good? I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest. The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that’s a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational."

During the interview, Biden also expressed that the United States would not be pleased if China decides to provide military assistance to Russia at some point in the war. “We would respond,” Biden said, adding that several American firms had left Russia after the war broke out “without any government prodding," and therefore, China could also have to deal with the exact same repercussions.

Zelenskyy says he wants to meet Jinping

Biden's view of the Chinese proposal juxtaposes with that of Zelenskyy. On Friday, the Ukrainian President expressed his willingness to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. "First of all, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping. And I believe that this will benefit our states and security in the world. We have a large trade with China," Zelenskyy said, according to Politico.

Talking about the proposal, the embattled leader said, "China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to."