An Inspiration For Every Woman In India: PM Modi Tells Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing guests at the luncheon hosted by the US State Department in Washington DC, said American Vice-President Kamala Harris' mother is an inspiration to every Indian woman. He said VP Kamala Harris’s mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris came to America from India in 1958, but never let her relationship break with India. PM Modi said, “Vice President Kamala Harris’s mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris came to America in 1958 and at the time, when most people did not have phones, her mother would send hand-written letters to her family back home. She kept the relationship alive with whatever ways and means she could find.”

Praising VP Kamala Harris for her achievements, while talking about her mother, the prime minister said, “Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris, for India and her life in America, kept them both linked, despite thousands of miles of physical distance and Madam Vice-President, you have taken this inspiration today to newer heights. Your achievements are an inspiration to not only women in America and India, but also for women all across the globe. This is really inspiring.”

PM Modi's reference to Blinken's love for music leaves everyone smiling

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the event, referred to his love for the music, while lauding his diplomatic skills. The guests present at the event burst out laughing, when the PM said that when he mentioned words like music and notes, he actually had Blinken in his mind.

He said, “You know, the entire world knows about your diplomatic skills and I now know it very well. There is always a lot of buzz about your musical talent. Even when covering thousands of miles of traveling and even dealing with the most serious issues, you find time for music. This is extremely inspiring for us.”

“Your contribution in strengthening our strategic partnership has been incredible and I thank you for it,” the PM thanked the US Secretary of State.

PM Narendra Modi further said, “In the last three days, I have taken part in several meetings and discussed numerous topics. In all those meetings, there was one thing in common and that is everyone was of the view that the friendship and the cooperation between people of India and America needs to become even deeper.”

PM Modi remembers his 2014 trip to the US

“The sweet melody of the India-US relation is composed of the notes of our people to people ties. Examples of these relations can be seen at every step. Friends, during my visit in 2014, my dear friend President Biden was also here with us at the State Department. At that time he had referred to the India-America partnership as a ‘promise above the horizon."

"In this period of nine years, since then, we have been on a very long and beautiful journey. We have added and expanded the scope of mutual cooperation in defence and strategic areas,” PM Modi recalled on his first trip to the US as the Prime Minister of India.

PM Modi hails India-America relation

Taking pride in the joint achievements of India and America, he further said, “We are working with renewed trust in areas of new and emerging technologies. We are resolving long pending and difficult issues in trade. Whether it is on the ground or in the skies, in the deep seas or way up in space, India and America can be seen working together. Indeed in the true sense, the ‘promise over the horizon’ today is not merely a promise, but a reality and neither is it far over the horizon.”

During his address at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude for all the reception he received and expressed his pleasure for being once again at the State Department.