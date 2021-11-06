Analyst Who Aided Investigation Related To Russian Interference In US Polls Arrested

An analyst who contributed to the dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI about his source of information. Igor Danchenko, an analyst at Brookings Institution, served as the main source for Steele or the Trump-Russia dossier, which contained allegations of misconduct, conspiracy, and cooperation between the former US and his Russian counterpart. In the aftermath of the arrest, prosecutors have said that Danchenko’s deception was important as the FBI relied in large parts on Steele dossier for their investigation.

According to Associated Press, the indictment is likely to boost complaints from Trump allies that Democrats worked behind the scenes to advance suspicions about Trump and Russia that contributed to the FBI’s investigation. The indictment has been brought in by Special Counsel John Durham who is currently investigating into origins of the FBI probe whether Trump’s electoral campaign and the Russian Federation had conspired to change the electoral results in 2016. It is pertinent to note that the case does not undercut the investigation results that Kremlin aided Trump Campaign but it claims that the opposition research the FBI relied on as it surveilled a Trump campaign adviser was marred by unsupported, uncorroborated claims, according to Associated Press.

Former lawyer arrested for manipulating email contents

In August last year, a former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty to changing a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russian investigation. Kevin Clinesmith was the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

According to AP, Clinesmith altered an email he received in June 2017 from another government agency to say that Page was “not a source” for that agency, then forwarded it along to a colleague. The document does not say which agency, but Page has publicly said that he had worked as a source for the CIA. The FBI relied on Clinesmith’s representation in the email when it submitted its fourth and final application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to secretly eavesdrop on Page on suspicions that he was a potential Russian agent.

Image: AP