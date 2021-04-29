'And That Backfired': Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Why He Had Applied 'too Much' Sunscreen

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said that the images of him caked in sunscreen was a failed effort to disguise himself from the paparazzi while surfing in Hawaii. The images, which became the subject of several memes last year, showed Zuckerberg riding an eFoil surfboard. While some users had compared his look with the Joker from the 1966 Batman TV show, others said that he looked like Queen Elizabeth I, who died in 1603.

Now, the 36-year-old billionaire has addressed the incident in a live-streamed chat with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, claiming he didn’t really think he needed all that sunscreen to protect against the burn. Zuckerberg acknowledged that he is a “pretty pale person” and he gets burned doing outside activities in a place like Hawaii, adding that it is even more extreme than that. However, he also added that when he noticed a paparazzi guy following him and didn’t want him to recognize him, he decided to put a ton of sunscreen on his face.

“And that backfired,” Zuckerberg said. “I really should have thought that one through more. That is just way too much sunscreen. No one needs to be wearing that much sunscreen,” he added.

During the Instagram Live, the Facebook CEO appeared in good spirits about the whole incident. He said that he is glad people can laugh about it. Zuckerberg even admitted to having laughed at the incident and thought that it is pretty funny. “If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, it’s cool. I’m happy to give the internet some laughs,” he said

‘Not going to apologize for wearing sunscreen’

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Zuckerberg had addressed the issue. Back in September, The Verge had reported details from a staff question-and-answer session that the Facebook CEO held shortly after the sunscreen incident. Back then, he had said that he is not under the illusion that he looks particularly cool at any point with what he is doing.

Zuckerberg reportedly added that, however, when he was eFoiling down the coast of Hawaii and felt awesome. But later when he came back online and saw the photo and saw what he looked like, he realised that he “maybe” was wearing “quite a bit more sunscreen” than he thought. “I’m not going to apologize for wearing too much sunscreen. I think that sunscreen is good, and I stand behind that,” he added.

