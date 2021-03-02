Andrew Cuomo Faces New Calls To Resign As A Third Woman Accuses Him Of Sexual Misconduct

As a third woman accused the New York Governor of unwanted sexual advances, a collective of former legislative employees on March 1 denounced Andrew Cuomo’s apology and called for his removal or resignation. According to The Guardian, members of the Sexual Harassment Working Group also said that they expect more allegations to follow and further accused the Governor of “gaslighting” his accusers. Rita Pasarell, who is a member of the group, said that Cuomo’s comments did constitute an apology and added that he undermined those making allegations against him.

Pasarell said that there was nothing where Cuomo acknowledges that his behaviour was wrong. “He is not even apologising for his behaviour,” she said. Further, Pasarell added that Cuomo’s only apologising for the victims’ feelings and he is basically saying that the women got it wrong and misunderstood what he was doing, which is “totally insulting”.

Pasarell went on to say that it is “troubling” to see that Cuomo is not taking any accountability. She said that she has no reason to think that he is not going to repeat his behaviour again. Pasarell added that Cuomo is “not fit to serve” because he is not showing an understanding that he needs to commit to not doing these things again. Further, she called for Cuomo’s resignation or removal and said that she believes that two women’s allegations were just some examples of many, many instances that she is yet to hear of.

Third woman accuses Cuomo

The New York Governor’s difficulties were compounded on Monday when a third woman went public claiming that he had made her deeply uncomfortable during an encounter at a 2019 wedding reception. While speaking to the New York Times, Anna Ruch said that Cuomo had put his hand on her lower back. Ruch said that after she removed his hand, Cuomo then placed his hand on her cheeks before asking if could kiss her. The media outlet even published a photograph of the NY Governor with his hands on Ruch’s face.

Ruch revealed that she was so “confused, shocked and embarrassed”. She said that she had turned her head away and didn’t have words at that moment. Ruch added that it’s the “act of impunity” that strikes her. She said that she didn’t have a choice in his physical dominance over her at that moment and that is what infuriates her.

