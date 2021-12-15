Andrew Cuomo Lambasted By Former Mafia Boss Over Involvement In Nursing Home Scandal

Embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been blasted for ordering to place coronavirus positive patients in the state’s nursing home and then concealing data on the infection-related deaths there. The slander came from former mob boss of the Gambino crime family Sammy Gravano who said that Cuomo deliberately put elderly people with COVID positive patients and exposed them to risk of heightened infection. According to the latest tally by worldometers, a total of 49,625,855 confirmed cases with 790,920 deaths have been reported across the US territory, reported by WHO.

“He (Cuomo) killed 15,000 people by putting people with the coronavirus in [nursing homes] with old people. I don't give a f*** who tells me to do that, whether it's [former President] Trump, the president, the vice president, you, him, I would never do it,” Gravano said in a documentary titled ‘The Mafia States of America."

Questions on Cuomo's handling of the pandemic emerged first as the New York state became the epicentre of COVID in the US. Earlier this month, a report revealed that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) along with other “investigative entities” have made several inquiries and requests for information related to CHAMBER’s COVID-19 response. These include information related to nursing homes and the publication of Cuomo’s book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic published by the Crown Group. Speaking to The Hill, a spokesperson for former New York governor Rich Azzopardi slammed the DOJ for opening the investigation and said that it was inspired by the Attorney General’s “politically motivated sham.”

Cuomo resigned last year

After being New York governor for over a decade, the 63-year-old announced his resignation in August. He was pressured to step down after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. However, Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and said that his friendship with his employees has been misinterpreted.

