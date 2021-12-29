Andrew Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite 'credible' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Even as at least two separate allegations relating to sexual misconduct against the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were found "credible" he will not face criminal charges, the district attorney's office in Westchester County said on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur," Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement.

Allegations of misconduct involving the ex disgraced governor of New York were pressed by a female state trooper and a random woman, both of whom accused him of planting an unwanted kiss when he had held the office as a Democrat politician.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that despite that a “thorough investigation” revealed that there was “credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct… did occur” but in both instances, “my Office has determined we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” a statement on Tuesday read. The decision was announced just days after the acting Nassau DA Joyce Smith revealed “credible” and “deeply troubling” allegations have come up against Cuomo where a trooper accused him of running his hand across her belly and touching her inappropriately at Long Island’s Belmont Park in 2019.

Act was 'not criminal'

But the act was “not criminal under New York law,” as Rocah ruled that it fell outside the statute of limitations. The trooper was employed as a bodyguard at former governor’s Mount Kisco house where he resided with then-girlfriend TV chef Sandra Lee. The incident of alleged sexual misconduct occurred in the driveway when the said trooper approached Cuomo if he needed anything and he asked if he could kiss her. Another unidentified accused Cuomo of kissing her at a school event.

The investigation was conducted based on New York Attorney General's report wherein the state trooper on Cuomo's security detail [identified as Trooper 1 in the Attorney General's Report] accused the former politician of misconduct. The second woman alleges that Cuomo grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him, and kissed her.

As the second prosecutor Rocah in this week denied prosecuting the former government giving the same explanation as Nassau County did, her office released a statement acknowledging the bravery of the women for speaking out. "We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors," Rocha’s statement read. "As in all cases of alleged misconduct, my office will investigate such claims irrespective of the position or status of the accusers or the accused. We thank the Attorney General, the State Assembly, and our sister DA Offices for their collaboration and cooperation.”

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being investigated for a series of sexual misconduct charges including one where he had “groped a woman”. Local sheriff's office one-page complaint filed in Albany City Court revealed that the ex-New York governor forcibly touched a former aide by putting his hand under her shirt on Dec. 7 after he summoned her to his executive mansion. Embattled ex-Gov. and his married then-top aide Melissa DeRosa was also indulged in “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers" a state police bodyguard who was witness to the incident said in his testimony related to the Ex-New York Governor’s sexual harassment probe. Several such allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour was made by at least 11 female staff members, some of them former aides, against the now-ousted New York governor.