Andrew Cuomo's Current Aide Accuses Him Of Misconduct Amid Series Of Allegations

Amidst a series of allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s, his present aide, on March 19, accused him of sexual misconduct. Alyssa McGrath, who works as an administrative assistant at the governor's office, spoke to The New York Times and revealed that the 63-year-old would “ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her”. Additionally, he would also inquire about her lack of wedding and the status of the divorce. With her testimony, McGrath has become the eighth woman to accuse the three-time governor of sexual harassment.

Speaking to the US daily, she also testified for her colleague who had previously accused Cuomo of groping in the executive mansion. Earlier this month, the unidentified woman said that she was summoned by the governor to his executive mansion in Albany, where he “aggressively” groped her. As per a report by Albany Times, she was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her.

Adding to the same, McGrath said that the woman had “frozen” when Cuomo started doing “that stuff to her”. However, he silenced her asserting that who was she going to tell. Talking about her own case, she denied any kind of sexual contact, however, she highlighted that she believed that her verbal comments amounted to sexual misconduct.

Cuomo's statement

Eight women, including the latest aide, have already come out accusing him of harassment and sexual misconduct. In the wake of the allegations, Andrew Cuomo, earlier issued a statement saying that "sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny... I mean no offence and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business”. "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal,” he added before admitting some of his comments might have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry”.

(Image: The Assoiated Press)