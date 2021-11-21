Andrew Cuomo's Impeachment Report To Be Released Soon: NY Assembly Judiciary Committee

A report summarising the conclusions of an impeachment inquiry on the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will soon be published in the coming days to the public, the three members of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee reported. The 45-page long report documenting the facts from the independent inquiry which thoroughly looked into the charges against the Democratic former governor began more than eight months ago. this report was examined by members on Thursday and Friday.

While talking with CNN, Michael Montesano, one of the committee members stated that the report covers sexual harassment claims against Cuomo that he had “groped a woman”, discrepancies in deaths which were reported in nursing homes from Covid-19, Cuomo's pandemic leadership book deal, the allegation of making hostile work environment in the executive chamber, as well as Cuomo's level of collaboration with the committee investigators.

Montesano who is a Long Island Republican informed that the impeachment report does not look good for Cuomo. He further described that it is detailed and fact-based, with evidence that is too powerful for the former governor to refute. Montesano told CNN that the investigators come to decisive findings in the report that are "fair and adequate."

Andrew Cuomo's legal counsel requests to look at the evidence and draft report

Furthermore, earlier, Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine stated that after reviewing the report, it will be issued "soon," as per AP. Indicating this comment, Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, argued that the committee should not reveal its findings until it has shared all of the material with Cuomo.

In addition to this, Andrew Cuomo's legal counsel has requested that the Assembly committee should permit them to look at the evidence and draft report, which they have yet to obtain. As per CNN, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement on Friday, "The Assembly Judiciary Committee has chosen not to review their findings with us which is their prerogative, but it may once again result in a one-sided report."

The report will be released after over five months when State Attorney General Letitia James stated that Cuomo had sexually assaulted 11 women during an inquiry conducted by her agency. The former governor, who withdrew his position shortly after James' report, has rejected all of the charges, claiming that he never touched anybody improperly, but has admitted that some of his actions would have made others uncomfortable, CNN reported.

In addition to this, Democratic committee member Phil Steck told CNN on Friday that the independent investigation has highly verified the attorney general's conclusions and gave new evidence to back them up.

Meanwhile, Investigators had examined at timesheets as well as testimony from Cuomo's assistants, according to Montesano. The report, he claimed, is around 45 pages long and is dependent on 600,000 pages of documented material and the law firm's personal interviews with 165 persons.

(Image: AP)