‘Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her,’ a criminal complaint filed on Friday by a former aide to New York governor Andrew Cuomo alleged. The document was signed by an unnamed woman who now sought justice in the shocking incident that occurred at the governor's private mansion earlier last year and was made public after the victim made confession, publicly. Multiple women including current and former state government employees accused the NY governor of sexual molestation, labelling his administration a “hostile work environment” that was “rife with fear and intimidation”. An independent investigation was conducted by two lawyers to substantiate the sexual harassment allegations against the New York governor in August.

Identified just as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James’ report published on August 6, the sixth female victim pressed criminal charges against the United States Democratic governor for multiple instances of ‘sexual harassment’ on Friday. She claimed, that she suffered sexual trauma in the hands of the governor during his three-term, an allegation that sparked a'Me Too' scandal for the embattled Democrat.

An attorney for the executive assistant whose name has not been disclosed, earlier yesterday said that his client [the victim] met with cops at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as well as the investigators and explained these ‘serious’ allegations, a spokesperson for the sheriff revealed to the agencies.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York of 10 years plunged into a pool of controversies and legal trouble after late last week, an independent investigation accused him of sexually harassing 11 women. Among them, a woman who made the allegations public last year alleged that the 63-year-old leader had reached under her shirt and had inappropriately groped her after he had summoned her for help with a minor technical issue involving his cell phone at his private housing.

First known instance of victim 'making official report'

In its statement released earlier yesterday, the Albany County Sheriff's office said that this would be the first known instance when a sexual harassment victim has made “an official report” with the law enforcement over the alleged sexual misconduct by NY Gov. Cuomo. “We take every complaint seriously,” Albany County Undersheriff William Rice told Associated Press. The criminal complaint also implies immediate detention of the Dem governor, if the county district attorney or the investigators determine that Cuomo had done “a crime”.

As per a remark delivered by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple to the New York Post newspaper, the Democratic governor could possibly be arrested. “The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” he told the newspaper. Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, who did not immediately address the criminal complaint to the reporters in an online briefing called the investigation “one-sided.” “He was ambushed," the former federal prosecutor told Cuomo’s attorneys and reporter.

The explosive report detailing an investigation into the allegations found that the claims from 11 women of harassment and unwanted physical contact with Cuomo were credible. Just three days after New York Attorney General Letitia James and outside counsel employed by her office released the document, Cuomo’s attorney Glavin argued that the governor had made the contention that he 'always acted appropriately'. But the text messages and emails as well as witness statements according to the investigative report stated otherwise.

"There has been no open-minded fact-finding in this case. This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined outcome," Glavin told a video conference. “To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women,” Fabien Levy, state Attorney General Letitia James’ spokesman said in a statement released late Friday. He informed that attorneys Anne L. Clark and Joon H. Kim will lead the probe.