Angelina Jolie Leaves Role As UN Refugee Agency Envoy After More Than 20 Years

After more than two decades, Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie announced that she is parting ways with the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) as she plans to focus on more serious human rights issues. In a joint statement, the actress announced that she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

Vocal about plight of immigrants

During her tenure, Jolie had been vocal about the plight of the immigrants including those in her own country. The actor and special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency slammed the nations for adopting increasingly isolationist policies instead of acting together to tackle the challenge. She mobilised international support and secured humanitarian assistance for the Middle East’s poorest nations during her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy. Jolie was involved with the UNHCR since 2001 and was appointed as a Special Envoy in 2012.

As she stepped down, she wrote:

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying. She stressed, she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organisations.

Meanwhile, UNHCR announced Jolie's stepping down in a press release. The 47-year-old actress noted, "Grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally and to serve as Special Envoy."

"After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions," she iterated.

Sources told the agencies that Jolie had "decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership."

The actor also worked with the organisations that she founded back in 2003 such as the MJP Foundation in Cambodia. "She will be more effective as an outsider," People reported a source as saying and added, "She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system."

In the press release, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the Oscar winner "has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long," and that they "are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee."

"After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision," Grandi added. "I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship," he noted.