Ann Coulter Asks Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley To 'go Back' To India

American conservative media pundit Ann Coulter criticised new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. During an interview on "The Mark Simone Show" podcast, Coulter commented on Haley, who is the former governor of South Carolina, saying, "Why don't you go back to your own country?" She also attacked India and said, "Her candidature did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history," reported NBC News.

She further went on to mock Indians and said, "What's with the worshipping of the cows? They're all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?"

Why did Ann Coulter call on new Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to go back to India?

Haley, who is of Indian origin, was called a "bimbo" and a "preposterous creature" by Coulter for having advocated removing the Confederate flag back in 2015 from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in the wake of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. "This is my country, lady," she said. "I'm not an American Indian, and I don't like them taking down all the monuments," Coulter said.

This development comes as Haley kicks off her presidential election campaign. During her address to the people, she called for a new generation to take the charge of the GOP. "I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants, as the proud wife of a combat veteran, and as the mom of two amazing children," Haley said.

Coulter who has repeatedly made remarks against the immigrants said, Haley's candidacy reminded her that she needs to immigrate to India so she can demand they start taking down parts of their history. The conservative political commentator further said, "Hey babycakes, why don’t you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?"

During the podcast, Coulter claimed that she is a descendant of Union soldiers who fought against the Confederate States during the American Civil War. I’m a descendant of Union soldiers. It’s my history. This is my country. "I'm not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments," she said. Notably, Coulter belongs to an Irish-German immigrant family, but she refers to them as "settlers." During the podcast, she said, "Why, yes, I am." I am a settler. I am descended from settlers, not from immigrants. I’m not living in Cherokee nation; I did not immigrate to Cherokee nation. "We're living in America, which was created by settlers, not immigrants."

Image: AP