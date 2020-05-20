Annie Glenn, Wife Of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies At Age Of 100

Annie Glenn, the wife of astronaut and former US Senator John Glenn, died on May 19, 2020 at a nursing home near St Paul, Minnesota. Annie was a communications disorder advocate who after conquering her own speech impediment helped others who struggled. Annie had been an adjunct professor in the Speech Pathology Department at The Ohio State University’s Department of Speech and Hearing Science for half her life.

Read: Michael McCaskey, Who Succeeded Halas As Bears' Leader, Dies

Annie, the public hero

"Annie Glenn was a special kind of public hero. She conquered her own personal challenge – her speech impediment – and appropriately used her position as the spouse of a prominent public person to help advocate for others who struggled as she did. She was also just a really warm and nice person. We’ll miss her as much as we do Senator Glenn," said Trevor Brown, the dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs in a release published on the OSU website.

Read: Phyllis George, Female Sportscasting Pioneer, Dies At 70

Annie suffered from a severe stutter as she was an 85 per cent stutter, meaning she would become hung up on 85 percent of the words she tried to speak. Annie overcame her handicap and became a champion for those with communication disorders. Annie and her husband John were together until his death in 2016 at the age of 95. Annie and John were married in 1943 and the couple spent 73 years together as husband and wife and before that they knew each other since childhood as their parents were friends.

Read: Ernie Gonzalez, Winner Of 1986 Pensacola Open, Dies At 59

"For many years, Annie served as a guest lecturer for graduate student courses and maintains contact with people afflicted with a stutter. She was very open about her stuttering. She is such an inspiration and she had this wonderful ability to communicate on any level, whether it was a four-year-old or a teenager who was very upset and embarrassed about their speech. One such awestruck teen, emerging from a meeting, swore he’d never wash his hand again after Annie shook it,” said JoAnn Donohue, Assistant Clinic Director of the Speech Pathology Department.

Read: American Comedic Improv-style Actor Fred Willard Dies At 86

A virtual memorial service will be held on June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m EDT. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Amy Miracle, pastor for the Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus. The memorial will be virtual with no parishioners or guests in attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

(Image Credit: AP)

