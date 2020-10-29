'Anonymous' Trump Critic Identifies Himself, Says 'decision Wasn't Easy'

The anonymous Trump administration official who wrote an Op-Ed for the New York Times in 2018, describing the US President Donald Trump as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective”, has identified himself. Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, revealed that he wrote about Trump’s “perilous presidency” while he was serving under him.

NYT has independently confirmed the author’s identity after Taylor personally waived the agreement to keep his identity confidential. When the Op-Ed was published in the US daily, Trump had urged the Justice Department to investigate to try and find the author. Taylor resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in June 2019 and publicly criticised Trump.

“We do not owe the President our silence. We owe him and the American people the truth.” wrote the former Trump administration official in a statement published on October 28.

Read: Trump Admin Proposes To Scrap Computerised Lottery System To Select H-1B Visas

Read: Melania Trump Agrees With Supporter Who Called US President Donald Trump 'handsome'

'I stand by it'

Calling himself a Republican, Taylor said that he wanted Trump to succeed as a President and that’s why he joined the administration with John Kelly. He stated that Trump’s personal defects have resulted in leadership failures “so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.” He claimed that everyone witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years but most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals.

“Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously. The decision wasn’t easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under the cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it,” he wrote.

Taylor’s revelation prompted a response from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she called him a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer". White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that he has seen “more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes", calling the revelation a “monumental embarrassment.”

"This guy is a low-level lowlife that I don't know," said Trump at a rally in Arizona.

Read: Biden Asserts He Will Tackle COVID-19, Lashes Out At Trump For 'surrendering' To Pandemic

Read: Trump Slams Media For 'blocking' Alleged Graft Cases Against Biden