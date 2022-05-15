Another Mass Shooting At New York's Buffalo Supermarket Kills 10; Accused Detained

Nearly a month after the deadly New York City subway train shooting incident, another horrific incident shook the second-largest city in the US on Saturday. In the latest development, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. According to the local authorities, the teenager was equipped with advanced weapons and was live-streaming his act on the social media platform. The authorities described the brutal incident as "racially motivated violent extremism".

While briefing media about the incident, city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the 18-year-old youth was identified as Payton Gendron, a resident of Conklin-- a New York state community about 320 kilometres southeast of Buffalo. He said that the teenager is white and was wearing body armour and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market."He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was live-streaming what he was doing," Gramaglia told media personnel.

Gunman kills a retired Buffalo police officer in the supermarket shooting

As per the police officer, the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, wherein three were fatally injured. A retired Buffalo police officer, who was working as a security guard in the supermarket, tried to control the gunman by firing multiple shots at him. However, the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect. Later, in the gunfight, the teenager killed the security guard. Gramaglia said those who were attacked were black, except two white men. "This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained." added the Mayor.

Court hearing is scheduled for next week

Later, Buffalo police entered the supermarket and asked the accused to surrender. Initially, the gunman put the gun to his own neck but later put his gun down following the conversation between him and two other patrol police officers. "At that point, the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo police personnel -- two patrol officers -- talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear, and surrendered at that point. And he was led outside, put in a police car," Gramaglia said. "Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court on Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week," the police officer informed.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP