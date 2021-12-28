The United States top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday advised Americans to not hold New Year's Eve parties to stem the drastic surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. In an interview with CNN, the White House pandemic adviser was asked if US citizens should hold parties on New Year’s and he replied, “I would stay away from that”.

Fauci said in the interview, “When you're talking about a New Year's Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating. You do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year".

However, Fauci approved of small family gatherings with individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. US top infectious disease expert’s remarks came after last week, the US registered an average of 150,000 new daily Coronavirus infections but no deaths. Health experts in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, said that COVID-19 cases occurred among vaccinated individuals and patients showed mild symptoms.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden admitted that he would have undertaken more robust measures had he anticipated the dangers from the new variant. During a meeting with state governors, the US President addressed the issue of the acute crisis of at-home COVID test kits the country is currently facing. While announcing free tests for citizens who cannot afford the tests for COVID-19, Biden noted, “We have to do more, we have to do better."

"We went from no over-the-counter-test in January to 46 million in October, 100 million in November and almost 200 million in December. That is not enough! If I- we had known, we would have gone harder and quicker if he could have," US President Joe Biden said on Monday, as quoted by Sputnik.

Biden's Plan To Provide 500m Free COVID Tests 'too Little, Too Late'

Meanwhile, experts have said that Biden’s steps to relieve the hospitals and distribute 500 million at-home COVID-19 test kits are welcomed but the measures appear "a little too late" to stem the drastic surge of Omicron cases. According to The Guardian, health experts noted that the measures are delayed considering the surge of the new variant and over the holiday season with Christmas and New Year’s.

Just a day after Biden outlined his plans, Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, hailed US President’s focus on testing as a “critical tool” but noted that the US was “woefully” behind on the same. She was quoted as saying, “Unfortunately, it’s late in coming and will be a small drop in the bucket compared to the tsunami of cases on the horizon.”

