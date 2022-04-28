Anthony Fauci Avers US Emerged Out Of 'pandemic Phase' But Threat Of COVID Still Looms

With regard to the new infections, hospitalisations, and deaths, the United States has emerged "out of the pandemic phase," stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President of America. Speaking at PBS News Hour, the expert on infectious diseases unveiled his upbeat assessment of the current state of COVID-19 clarifying that it is gradually transitioning into an endemic disease. Further, he stressed that the virus remains dominant in areas where sudden outbreaks are being observed.

"We don't have 9,00,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalisations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now," he noted.

'We are still experiencing pandemic': Dr. Fauci

Delving deeper into the details, Dr. Fauci amended his remarks and explained that he meant the worst times of the pandemic are over, but the threat still looms for the US. Speaking to Washington Post, he said the current situation is unlike the "full-blown, explosive pandemic phase" that the US witnessed during the Delta surge followed by Omicron last winter. He added, that the brutal times are gradually evolving into an endemic phase but we are very much "still in a pandemic."

"There is no doubt about that. Don't anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic," Dr. Fauci reiterated.

US COVID cases rise by 25% in one week

The top medical advisor's remarks come at a time when experts have flagged that the virus is still mutating. Separately, the health authorities across the globe are also struggling to keep the infection rate in check and hospitalisations manageable. As cases seem to have drawn down much lower than compared to the first month of 2022, the US government has urged its citizens to avail all tools designed to handle another outbreak. Despite the downward trend, cases in the past week rose by 25%. US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Vaccine & virus offer 'residual immunity': Dr. Anthony Fauci

Speaking to the Associated Press, Dr. Fauci further explained his assessment, saying that it is not surprising that antibody blood tests show a higher percentage of the population infected with the virus. One has to also understand that nearly two years into the pandemic 60% of the population has already contracted the virus and simultaneously developed antibodies to it in their blood. But the immunity derived is not indefinite, although, it does offer some protection from the disease turning severe on re-infection. "When you combine the number of infected people to those vaccinated, you'll see a rather substantial proportion of the US population possessing some degree of residual immunity," he said. The rise in cases was countered by the number of mild or asymptomatic cases, which has led to an undercount in the overall data.

