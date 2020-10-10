Anthony Fauci Calls Barrett's Nomination Ceremony At White House 'super Spreader' Event

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday, October 9 said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people had gathered in large numbers without wearing masks. The top infectious disease specialist was referring to the White House Rose Garden event held on September 26 where US President Donald Trump named Amy Coney Barrett as his nomination for Supreme Court.

"We had a super spreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves," said Dr. Fauci.

READ | White House COVID-19 Cases Could Have Been Prevented, Says Fauci

White House becomes a COVID-19 hotspot

A number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the White House over the last few days, including senior advisor Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, assistant press secretaries Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, Trump advisers Hope Hicks and Nicholas Luna testing positive for the infection.

Others close to President Donald Trump have also tested positive, including his campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.

Last week, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced testing positive for COVID-19. While Trump has resumed duties after completing his 10-day therapy on Saturday, Melania Trump has been undergoing treatment at home.

READ | White House Aide Stephen Miller Tests COVID Positive; Military Leader Quarantined

Trump to hold a White House event

Just four days after being discharged from the hospital, US President Donald Trump is set to hold an in-person event at the White House. According to CNN, the event, which marks the Republican leader’s first public engagement since he tested positive for COVID-19, would take place in the South Lawn.

Hundreds of guests have been invited for the event which would see Trump addressing the guests from the balcony of the white house, CNN reported citing an official. The announcement comes a day after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 disease and is fit to “return to public engagements”.

READ | Trump Could Have 'reversal' Of COVID-19, Cautions Fauci On His Return To White House

READ | 'Don't Be Afraid': Trump Returns To White House, Asks People To 'get Out There' Amid COVID

(With inputs from agency; Image credits: AP)