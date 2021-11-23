Anthony Fauci Says 'Israel Is Where You Wanted To Be' When It Comes To COVID Vaccination

Dr Anthony Fauci, who serves as the Chief Medical Advisor to US president Joe Biden has said that when it comes to Coronavirus vaccines “Israel is where you wanted to be.” His remarks came as he virtually spoke to Israeli Vaccine Professor Jonathon Gershoni as a part of a conference that was later broadcasted at Reichman University. Lauding the immunisation process in the middle eastern country, the American expert particularly emphasised the swiftness and effectiveness of the inoculation campaign.

Israel was one of the first countries to commence their COVID vaccination process back in December last year. The campaign was started by the then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who got his shot on LIVE TV. Since then, the country has not only announced booster vaccine shots for all but also started immunising kids as young as 5 years of age. According to the official data by the Israel Health Ministry, as many as 6,267,456 people have received the first dose of vaccines while 5,766,304 have been fully vaccinated. In addendum, 4,052,354 people have received a third, booster shot.

Notably, during the interview which was reported by the Times of Israel, Fauci was asked if Israelis could be perceived as “vaccine guinea pigs” to which he said that he thinks exactly the opposite. “I look at it exactly the opposite. I think Israel was really lucky they got their implementation done so quickly and so effectively, not only with the initial vaccine but also with the booster program,” he said. Furthermore, Fauci also revealed that he has often used the example of Israel’s super-speed vaccination campaign to forward his case for a speedy vaccination campaign in the US.

“Often, when I push to get our booster program going I refer back to how successful the Israelis have been in getting virtually every age group boostered,” Fauci said.

Israel begins vaccinating kids

Israel has now commenced COVID vaccination for children. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the Zionist state began the vaccination process on Monday afternoon and soon after, over 24,000 slots were booked for the next day. Notably, a mild dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (kids-sized-dose) will be used for immunisation purposes.

Image: AP