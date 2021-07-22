Antiquities Trafficking Ring Uncovered: British Art Restorer Charged, Extradited To US

Neil Perry Smith, a UK national, was extradited to the United States on July 20 and was also charged for his role in the decades-long smuggling operation of significant relics from Asia and in selling them in New York’s art market. Manhattan District Attorney CY Vance Jr’s office announced the indictment against Smith on Tuesday, informing that the British national was charged with possessing and restoring at least 22 stolen pieces with value amounting to over $32 million [Rs 238 crore]. The office also said that Smith’s restoration concealed the antiquities’ illicit origin so that the alleged conspiracy 'ringleader' Subhash Kapoor could sell them at his now-closed Madison Avenue-based gallery, Art of the Past.

The British national has been charged in 29-count New York State Supreme Court Indictment with multiple accounts of criminal possession of the stolen property, grand larceny, conspiracy, and scheme of defraud. The Manhattan DA office also said that Smith, Kapoor, and six other defendants were indicted in October 2019 after a one-year-long investigation by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit along with the law enforcement partners at the United States Homeland Security Investigations into the group’s activities affecting the New York market and originating in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia, Myanmar, and other nations.

The official statement said, “From 2011 to 2020, the D.A.’s Office and HSI recovered more than 2,500 items trafficked by Kapoor and his network over a three-decade span. The total value of the pieces recovered exceeds $143 million.”

‘Will continue to pursue cases vigorously’

Manhattan DA Vance said in a statement, “Without restorers to disguise stolen relics, there would be no laundered items for antiquities traffickers to sell. The arraignment of Neil Perry Smith serves as a reminder that behind every antiquities trafficking ring preying upon cultural heritage for profit, there is someone reassembling and restoring these looted pieces to lend the criminal enterprise a veneer of legitimacy. Thanks to our Antiquities Trafficking Unit and our partners at HSI, Smith will now face justice on U.S. soil, and we look forward to seeing alleged ringleader Subhash Kapoor inside of a Manhattan courtroom in the near future.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to pursue these cases vigorously and return these stolen items to the countries from which they were stolen,” he added.

IMAGE: manhattan.org