Antony Blinken Says China Should Be Transparent About COVID-19 Outbreak

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington would not take any punitive action against China over its alleged poor handling of the COVID-19 disease outbreak that eventually spread to the entire world and killed millions of people including nearly 550,000 in the US. Blinken, while talking to CNN, called on Beijing to be more transparent about the disease outbreak and said there is a need for “accountability”. Blinken also stressed improving preparedness for a future pandemic.

Biden told CNN’s Dana Bash that the issue for the world is to "prevent another pandemic" or to develop ways to make sure if anything happens in the future there is a more effective way to deal with it without causing any damage.

Blinken takes opposite stance from Pompeo

Blinken’s stance is opposite to the previous administration’s position on China’s role in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Former US President Donald Trump’s government had blamed China for the spread of the disease and also accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of siding with Beijing amid the pandemic. Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo had called on the world to punish China for the spread of what he called the “Wuhan virus”. The previous administration also pulled the US out of the WHO, which President Joe Biden overturned as soon as he assumed office.

Despite all the differences with Beijing and the recently-concluded heated dialogue with Chinese officials in Alaska, Blinken suggested a more inclusive response to the global pandemic rather than blaming a territory or country. Blinken said the world must prepare itself for a future pandemic in order to avoid another crisis. Blinken, however, expressed reservations about the forthcoming WHO report on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, highlighting the fact that China helped the health agency write the report.

Blinken underscored China's unwillingness to share raw data with the world, saying it needed to be more transparent. According to reports, the international team of experts that travelled to China earlier this year were given full information about the disease by Chinese health officials. The team faced a lot of hurdles even before it could travel to China, especially from the Chinese authorities who were trying to block the team from visiting Wuhan.

