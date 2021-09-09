Last Updated:

'Have to remain vigilant' | Antony Blinken Says Taliban Must 'earn Legitimacy' To Be Recognised Globally

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the Taliban would have to work in order to be recognised as legitimate government.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Antony Blinken

IMAGE: AP


The Taliban on Tuesday, September 7, announced the all-male interim government of Afghanistan led by Mullah Hassan Akhund. A day after the announcement of government, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the Taliban would have to work in order to be recognised by the international community as a legitimate government. Blinken also said that the Taliban must allow the people to travel outside the country. 

"The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy any support will have to be earned," ANI quoted Blinken as saying.

Allow people to travel abroad

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the Taliban must live up to its commitments to allow safe passage for those looking to leave Afghanistan. They must permit foreign nationals, visa holders & Afghans to travel outside Afghanistan if they wish to, according to ANI. Blinken asserted that they need to remain vigilant in order to address the threats when the situation arises.

READ | Afghanistan crisis: US Secy of State Blinken heads to Qatar, Germany on diplomatic trip

Blinken also made the mention the attack that was carried out by ISIS-K carried out on August 26, which killed 13 US service members and Afghans. He asserted that the US will "maintain robust counterterrorism capabilities" in the region to neutralize any threats. While speaking to reporters, Blinken assured that they were making efforts to facilitate further evacuation but added that the Taliban stopped people from leaving the country who did not possess the proper documentation. Blinken made the remarks after holding bilateral talks with German counterpart Heiko Mass at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.

READ | On Qatar visit amid Taliban takeover, US Secy Blinken meets Deputy PM; lauds ties

“We must hold the Taliban, including the recently announced caretaker government and any eventual Afghan government, to their commitment to allow foreign nationals, visa holders, and Afghans to travel outside the country if they wish,”  ANI quoted Blinken as saying.

Blinken told the reporters that the new Afghan government "certainly does not meet the test of inclusivity and it includes people who have very challenging track records", according to AP. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called upon the international community to unite in holding the Taliban accountable on issues of counterterrorism. Furthermore, he pointed out that US engagement with the Taliban and a new government "will be for purposes of advancing the national interest", noting that the "ways that are fully consistent with our laws", according to AP. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas demanded that the Taliban must permit Afghans to travel freely and to respect their basic rights, including the rights of women. 

READ | Blinken lauds UN's community response to Afghan crisis; thanks allies & partners

Taliban Interim government

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy. On August 15 this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. 

READ | Antony Blinken to appear before US Senate to testify nation's withdrawal from Afghanistan

Inputs from ANI, AP

IMAGE: AP

Tags: Antony Blinken, Taliban, US Secy of State
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND