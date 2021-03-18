Antony Blinken Says US Considering Both Pressure, Diplomatic Options To Tackle North Korea

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Washington is considering both pressure and diplomatic options to deal with North Korea. Blinken, who is in South Korea for a state visit, said currently the Biden administration is conducting a review of North Korea policy, adding “both pressure and diplomatic options” are being considered to deal with Pyongyang.

“Our renewed engagement will put us on a firmer footing to address a series of shared security challenges in the region and beyond, including the threat posed by North Korea. President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close coordination and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan, with other key partners, including reviewing pressure options and potential for future diplomacy,” Blinken said while interacting with the press on Thursday. READ | Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearise

'Equal footing must be created'

The comment comes hours after North Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui rejected talks with the US until it changes its “hostile policies”. Son-hui said that North Korea will not engage in a dialogue with the United States until Washington changes its policies. Son-hui said that both North Korea and the United States will have to be on the same page before resuming talks. “If the dialogue is to be made, circumstances for discussion on an equal footing must be created,” Son-hui was quoted as saying by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Secretary Blinken stressed that the United States is committed to the “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula and is focused on having a strong, effective, and coordinated policy and proceeding together in lockstep. Earlier, Son-hui had said despite the change of administration in the United States, similar arguments were heard about the “threats” and “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, calling them “reckless”.

North Korea has remained a matter of national security for the United States for the past several decades, particularly since Washington sent its military to the Korean peninsula in the 1950s to assist the South in the civil war. Since then, the United States has maintained a presence in the region with its Indo-Pacific Command. The situation became hostile after North Korea allegedly developed nuclear weapons and ballistic missile technology that could easily hit its key allies in the region, including Japan.

The United States held several rounds of talks with North Korea in 2019 after former US President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore. However, the talks reached a roadblock in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the approaching US presidential election.