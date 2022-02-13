Antony Blinken Says US Officials Evac From Ukraine Was Due To 'Russian Military Actions'

A day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert, the diplomat on Saturday claimed that the "high enough risk of Russian military action" was the main reason behind his decision to vacate the US diplomats from Ukraine. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, the statement from the top US official came during a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-Yong on Saturday.

On Friday, hours after holding the press conference with the QUAD leaders, Blinken directed his embassy officials to leave the country within the next 48 hours.

"We ordered the departure of most of the Americans who are still at the US embassy in Kyiv. The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do," Sputnik quoted Blinken as saying.

Further, Blinken cleared that the core diplomatic team will remain in Kyiv in order to provide assistance to the Americans living in Ukraine. When the reporter asked about the current situation of Kyiv, he reiterated that Russia would attack Ukraine after the end of the Bejing Olympics.

"No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident which it then uses to justify military action," said Blinken and added a diplomatic path remains open. He urged Russia to de-escalate. Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities have approved an evacuation plan on Saturday.

Ukrainian mayor said that the officials are working continuously to prevent an emergency like situation

According to a report by the TASS news agency, Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klichko said the approval came after the United States issued a fresh warning to their citizens on Friday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Ukrainian mayor said that the officials are working continuously to prevent an emergency like situation in the country.

According to him, the country has made a plan to counter the Russian aggression and added it would act in accordance with the plan.

"City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Our efforts are directed at preventing or overcoming possible provocations and withstanding a military attack. We act in accordance with a clear plan," TASS news agency quoted Klichko as saying.

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously after the US intelligence reportedly claimed that Russian forces have made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the allegations and termed it "baseless" on multiple occasions.

Image: AP