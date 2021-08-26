Following a swift Taliban takeover on 15 August, tens of thousands of people who were desperate to flee the country were evacuated by foreign troops. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, August 26, lauded the dedication of its partner countries who supported the evacuation, demonstrating a 'strong relationship'. He further expressed his gratitude to all those standing up to support the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans to safety.

The dedication of our partners and Allies to support the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan demonstrates the strength that is at the foundation of our relationships. I am grateful to all those standing up to support the transportation of Americans and at-risk Afghans to safety. pic.twitter.com/CC7byiyKpG — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 25, 2021

US Secretary thanks its partner countries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, 20 August, thanked its partner countries who played an important role to help them evacuate US citizens and 'at-risk Afghans' from Kabul. At the request of the United States, the United Arab Emirates had agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country for 10 days on their way to a third country.

In a statement, Blinken had said, "We are working around the clock to maximise evacuations; we have facilitated the departure of approximately 13,000 people on US military aircraft since 14 August and continue to ramp up operations".

Secretary Blinken further had informed, "We deeply appreciate the support they have offered, and are proud to partner with them in our shared support of the Afghan people. We are encouraged by other countries that are also considering providing support. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and to fulfill our commitments to citizens of partner nations and at-risk Afghans."

Terming the evacuation from Afghanistan the "most difficult and largest airlift" ever in the history, US President Joe Biden earlier on August 20 had said, "Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history."

As western countries made efforts to evacuate as many Afghan nationals as possible, Biden said, "I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies. As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I have got ... we're acting with dispatch, we're acting, committing to what we said we would do".

(Image credit: AP)