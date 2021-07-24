Antony Blinken To Discuss Afghan Peace And Security During Two Day Visit To India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to discuss ways to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan during talks with Indian leadership next week. A top State Department official told reporters on Friday. Blinken, during his trip to India that would span over two days, will meet Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. They will go on to discuss a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific engagement and shared regional security interests.

Talks on making Afghanistan a secure place

Acting Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson on articulating about the bilateral discussions that would be taken up during Blinken's visit to India mentioned that the Indian partners would focus on security, defence, cyber and counter-terrorism cooperation. He quoted, "On regional issues, we intend to discuss our efforts to support a just and durable peace in Afghanistan. All of Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have an interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, which can only be accomplished through a negotiated political settlement that brings an end to 40 years of conflict. India, of course, is a critical partner in the region, and we welcome India's shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan." Thompson certained during their visit that they would be looking forward to talk to their Indian partners regarding how both countries could work together to make Afghanistan a more stable and secure place.

On strengthening the India-USA bilateral relations

Secretary Blinken will meet EAM Jaishankar and PM Modi on July 28 to discuss a wide range of issues. This will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State. The Ministry of external affairs said in a statement that Blinken's visit to India was an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogues and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership. The statement asserted, "Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further. Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest - including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the United Nations."

The visit holds significance as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. The visit comes at a time when Joe Biden asked US and NATO forces to vacate territories of Afghanistan. As the Taliban push ahead with military offensives across Afghanistan, India faces a situation in which it may have no role to play in that country. The worst-case scenario could even rule out any diplomatic presence. That would be a reversal of nearly 20 years of rebuilding a relationship that goes back centuries.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - AP