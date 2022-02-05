Antony Blinken To Discuss Problems Posed By China In Feb 9 Quad Meet Hosted By Australia

On his next visit to the Indo-Pacific region, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) allies to address and discuss the problems posed by China as well as the crisis situation in Ukraine, as per Sputnik. From February 9 to 12, Blinken will be vising Australia to join the fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will be chaired by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

During Blinken’s visit to Australia, he will highlight the difficulties Beijing provides to the rules-based system in a variety of sectors, according to Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. Foreign ministers will underline the principle of the rules-based order, Kritenbrink added.

Blinken will address important issues during the Quad security dialogue

Further, Kritenbrink said on Friday, “As leaders of four of the world's key democracies, I think it will be natural for them to address all of the important issues of the day and I am sure Ukraine will be one of them given the seriousness of the issue and the threat it poses to the rules-based global order," Sputnik reported.

Blinken went on to say that he has confidence that when the foreign ministers will meet, they will restate those principles as well as values that they hold. He added, “They will discuss challenges to that order and to those values...discussion will relate to the challenges that China poses to those values and to that rules-based order in a number of sectors," ANI reported.

In addition to this, US Secretary of State will also visit Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as well as other top officials to address and discuss a broad range of bilateral and international issues, according to a press release from the US State Department.

Furthermore, after two years, this visit is considered to be the first, when EAM Jaishankar would see his US counterpart in person. According to reports, both officials were in frequent contact with one another. US State Secretary Blinken is set to meet with students, researchers, as well as technology leaders in Melbourne during his trip. He will also go to Fiji and Hawaii to engage with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an effort to improve the region's peace, resilience, and prosperity, as well as ensure that these alliances deliver.

During his visit to Fiji, Antony Blinken will convene a hybrid summit with Pacific island officials, 18 of whom have been invited, to highlight the US's long-standing support of the area. On February 12 in Fiji, the senior US ambassador will meet the leaders to tackle the climate catastrophe, the COVID-19 outbreak, and disaster assistance.

(Image: AP)