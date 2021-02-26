Antony Blinken To Talk About Khalistan Issue With Canada During A Virtual Trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be discussing steps on countering the Khalistani movement during his virtual trip to Canada on Friday, February 26, says a top State Department official as reported by ANI. US Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere, Julie J Chung confirmed that the issue of Khalistan will be taken up during the meeting. She said, “The Secretary will discuss with his counterparts a range of global and regional issues”.

While not ruling out the subject of Khalistan from Blinken's agenda, she said, "I think that just speaks back to what President Biden said about the United States being back in diplomacy, using all multilateral tools, being back in international fora like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Human Rights Council”. A report released in the year 2018, ‘Terrorist Threat to Canada’, raised concerns over pro-Khalistani outfits in Canada. The report said, “Some individuals in Canada continue to support violent means to establish an independent state within India. These violent activities have fallen since their height during the 1982-1993 period when individuals and groups conducted numerous terrorist attacks. The 1985 Air India bombing, which killed 331 people, remains the deadliest terrorist plot ever launched in Canada”.

Recently, pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group released a new video in which its General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is seeking justice against activists Disha Ravi, Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob, Nodeep Kaur, Deep Sidhu and all others supporting the farmers. Taking the advantage of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country, the SFJ General Counsel in the video said that liberation of Punjab from India is the only solution. Extending strong support to the key accused activists in the "Toolkit" case, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that this has happened because Disha, Nikita, Nodeep, Shantanu and Deep were supporting the agitating farmers. While stating that Sikhs For Justice believes in the liberation of Punjab from India, he said that the farmers can have their will only when they will have a separate nation.

Outlining the purpose of creating this portal, SFJ General Counsel Pannu said that all the people who stand in strong support of these activists and the protesting farmers have to go to this portal and then shoot an e-mail to the ambassadors of UK, US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Australia and EU, who are currently sitting in Delhi and urge them to sanction Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)