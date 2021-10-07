Antony Blinken Warns Of Risk In Miscalculating China's 'provocative' Threat Against Taiwan

In response to growing Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken remarked on Wednesday that there is always the risk of miscalculation and misinterpretation, which is dangerous. Blinken said China's actions have been provocative and potentially destabilising in an interview with Bloomberg. He wishes for an end to these activities because there is always the possibility of miscalculation or miscommunication.

He further said that provocative behaviour is backfiring and it's critical that no one takes unilateral moves that change the status quo by force, so they would like to see China stop taking some of the actions it's taken because they might be a source of instability. This declaration comes after China launched a record number of fighter jets at Taiwan in the last week, continuing its aggressive military posture against the self-ruled island.

China's recent military activity near Taiwan has been labelled "provocative" by the US, who has asked Beijing to end its military, political and economic pressure and coercion against the island. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference on Tuesday that they are worried about China's provocative military activities near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risking miscalculations and jeopardising regional peace and stability.

This year, Taiwan has logged over 600 Chinese sorties into the ADIZ. In March 2019, Chinese military aircraft began flying inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to Taiwan News, there were 380 incursions in Taiwan's ADIZ's southwest corner. Beijing has increased its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis since mid-September last year, with the majority of incidents occurring in the zone's southwest corner and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

A full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2025

Beijing asserts ultimate sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by deepening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the US. However, China still continues to threaten to go to war. China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2025, according to Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

