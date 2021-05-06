Antony Blinken Warns Russia Over 'reckless Or Aggressive' Acts, Says US Will 'respond'

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ahead of his meeting with Ukraine's leadership on May 6, warned Moscow that Washington will respond to "reckless or aggressive" acts done by the Russian government. Blinken was in the United Kingdom for a two-day meeting with (Group of Seven) G7 foreign ministers and while speaking during the visit, Blinken addressed US President Joe Biden's approach to foreign policy. He told BBC that if Russia acts "recklessly or aggressively" as it did with the Solar Winds "cyber intrusion" and also "interference in elections" then the US will "respond". The US Secretary of State also mentioned the situation of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. However, he added that the US would prefer a more "stable and predictable" relationship based on Russia's actions.

Blinken in Ukraine

Blinken arrived in Ukraine on May 6 with a strong message and support for the country's response to Russian aggression along the two countries border. Blinken also said that the Biden administration supported 'Ukraine's sovereignty'. His visit comes amid Russia's escalated tensions with not just Ukraine but also the US after Biden administration criticised the Vladimir Putin government over human rights issues, hacking and interference in elections. Moscow has been accused of conducting massive military exercises and amassing more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine.

Russia shrugged off the build-up as training exercises in response to "threatening" actions from NATO and after international criticism, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a number of units in the area back to their bases. However, there have been calls for a full withdrawal of forces. "It is critical that Moscow now fully withdraws its forces and takes the necessary steps to help alleviate tensions," a G7 statement said. Upon his arrival in Ukraine, Blinken tweeted, "Wheels down in Kyiv as we look to strengthen the #USUkrainePartnership. This will be an important opportunity to discuss continued Russian aggression and to underscore the need for maintaining both the pace of and focus on reforms with our Ukrainian partners."

Good meeting today with Ukrainian legislators and political party leaders on the need to pass legislation crucial to Ukraine’s reform agenda. We will continue to work with the representatives of the Ukrainian people to ensure a more prosperous and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3OdQgSXOVJ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 6, 2021

Joe Biden to meet Vladimir Putin?

Amid the political conflicts, US President Joe Biden on May 4 said that it is his "hope and expectation" to hold a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Europe trip scheduled in June. In April, Biden had offered Putin a meeting in a third nation in order to discuss the escalating tensions between both US and Russia over regarding Ukraine, treatment of Navalny etc. Even though the summit has not yet been confirmed, Putin advisor Yury Ushakov has said that the planning is ongoing. Austria and Finland have expressed their willingness in hosting the summit.

While replying to a question by the reporter about his meeting with the Russian President, Joe Biden said, "That is my hope and expectation. We’re working on it."

IMAGE: AP