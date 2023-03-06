'Any Conservative President Will Do Better': Mike Pompeo Raps Trump Ahead Of 2024 GOP Race

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made remarks against Former US President Donald Trump, ahead of the US presidential elections. Mike Pompeo said that it was time for the nation to move past celebrity candidates for president, on Sunday, reported Fox News. While not referring to Trump by name, Pompeo said “The moment for celebrity, the moment for stars, is not with us. It’s the moment for America to go back to its conservative founding.”

While sharing Pompeo's real choice for president, he said, "I was talking about the time to elect serious leaders who are thoughtful, who speak about America as the most exceptional nation in the history of civilisation." Further, he added, "They aren’t denigrating it, they are not throwing out whoppers, and they’re not spending all their time thinking about Twitter. That’s what I was speaking to."

Pompeo criticises Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 GOP

Pompeo has been holding the number one position of prominent Republicans and has been seen as a potential challenger to Former US President Donald Trump for the 2024 Grand Old Party (GOP) nomination. Apart from Pompeo, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also entered the race. From Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, have been considering themselves as possible entrants. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had announced on March 5 that he would not take part in the race. Notably, The Grand Old Party (GOP) is another name for the Republican Party.

During the interview with Fox News, Pompeo denied that he is not talking about Donald Trump, after being asked by the host Shannon Bream. “It’s not about former President Trump. It’s not about President Biden. It’s about the American people and getting this right,” said Mike Pompeo before giving an explanation that he was not “dodging” her question. Further, he also shared plans to do better for issues like current international crises and the origins of COVID-19.