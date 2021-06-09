AOC Blasts Kamala Harris For Telling Illegal Immigrants To ‘not Come’ To The US Border

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on June 8 blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for telling illegal immigrants to not come to the United States amid a record surge in illegal border crossings. While calling Harris’ comments “disappointing”, AOC retweeted a video of the vice president discouraging illegal migration during her trip to Guatemala. In the clip, Harris said that US will continue to enforce laws and secure the border, and if one may come to the border, they will be turned back.

Harris said, “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come, do not come”.

She added, “The United States will continue to enforce our laws, and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur, but we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back”.

Following Harris’ comments, AOC pointed that seeking asylum at any US border is a 100 per cent legal method of arrival. She even went to call on the US to “finally acknowledge” its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region. “Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration,” she added.

This is disappointing to see.



First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival.



Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

Harris to participate in a roundtable

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s undoing of former President Donald Trump’s border policies has prompted a flood of Central American and Mexican illegal migrants at the US border, including thousands of unescorted children. As US President Joe Biden laid the responsibility of handling the issue of migration in the country on Harris, she met the Guatemalan officials to discuss several issues including COVID-19 vaccine sharing to economic development in the Central American nation. Reportedly, the corruption in Guatemala loomed over their conversations even as Harris hoped to strike new agreements with Giammattei to reduce migration to the US.

Apart from her meeting with Giammattei, Harris will also participate in a roundtable with the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders. US VP will also meet with the young investors and entrepreneur in the Central American country including several female entrepreneurs. In addition to acknowledging the root causes of the spike in migration, Harris has reportedly laid out an approach focussed on enhancing the opportunities and living conditions in the region through humanitarian and economic aid.

(Image: AP)

