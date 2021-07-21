AP Score 2021 Release Date & Time: Here's How To Check AP Scores Online

Advanced Placement (AP) is a program in the United States created by the College Board which offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students. American colleges and universities may grant placement and course credit to students who obtain high scores on the examinations.

May Exams: Scores for exams taken in Administration 1 and Administration 2 will be available starting Wednesday, July 21, at 7 a.m. ET.

AP Score 2021 Release Date & Time

May Exams: Scores for exams taken in Administration 1 and Administration 2 will be available starting Wednesday, July 21, 7 AM.

Here's how to check AP Scores online

Sign in with your College Board account. Make sure it’s the same account that you used to register and enroll in your AP class sections.

If you've forgotten your username or password, recover them. Visit Forgot Username? to have your username sent to the email address used to set up your account. If you know your username but not your password, go to Forgot Password?.

Make sure we have your current email address. If you’ve changed your email address, update it in your account.

Don’t create a new account if you already have one. Duplicate accounts can cause delays in getting your AP scores. Sign in with the same account you used to register and enroll in AP class sections.

Visit Account Help for any other account questions. For more guidance and information, go to our help page.

After AP exams are taken, score reports are sent to the college or university that are designated in My AP. Score report is cumulative and includes scores for all the AP Exams have ever taken, unless requested that one or more scores be withheld from a college or canceled. When users go online you will be able to see your entire score report and score-send history. If additional score reports to colleges, universities, and scholarship programs are needed then one can do so online for a fee. Learn more about sending your scores to colleges and universities.

The 2021 exam schedule provides three testing dates (Administrations 1, 2, and 3) for each subject between early May and mid-June.