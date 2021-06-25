Last Updated:

Apple Daily Closure: Biden Hits Out At China For Shutting Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Paper

After Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily published its final edition, United States President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed dismay. 

After Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily published its final edition, United States President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed dismay. Joe Biden remarked the shutting down of Apple Daily as a 'sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and globally'. Calling out China's aggressive measures to curb free speech, Biden stated that the Apple Daily, which was viewed as a 'much-needed bastion of independent journalism' has ceased publishing. 

'Journalism is not a crime': Joe Biden hits out at China 

Biden further stated that 'Journalism is not a crime' He added that people in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of press. Hitting out at Beijing, the US President said that China is denying basic liberties and assaulting the democratic institutions of Hong Kong. Biden further added that the US will continue supporting the people of Hong Kong. 

Apple Daily prints last edition

Apple Daily's decision to cease operations comes amid China's increasing crackdown on pro-democracy voices. The newspaper decided to stop printing after its many reports were found to be violating the national security law that has been imposed by China. This led to the detention of five editors and executives along with a freeze on the company assets. According to reports, the final edition of the newspaper was dedicated to its readers with the headline 'Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain'. 

In the newsroom, workers applauded their bosses while associate publisher Chan Pui-man, who was arrested last week but not charged, walked together with Executive Editor Lam Man-chung, waving and telling everyone they had done a good job. The board of directors of Apple Daily parent company Next Media said in a statement Wednesday that the print and online editions would cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.”

With AP Inputs 

