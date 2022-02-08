Apple Fined $5.72 Mn By Dutch Watchdog Over Dating App Payment Requirements In Netherlands

Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on February 8 confirmed that the bill for Apple's antitrust case in the Dutch dating app's payment methods has advanced by another $5.72 million, thereby bringing the total to $15.72 million. The fine stems from a competition authority ruling forcing the tech giant to allow local dating apps to utilise third-party payment providers for digital content sales rather than using Apple's own payment infrastructure, which incurs a commission fee.

Since last year, the iPhone maker has been battling the Dutch order and continues to do so. However, as the first deadline for compliance loomed, it agreed to let apps use alternative payment technology, announcing that it would be introducing two optional new entitlements exclusively for dating apps on the Netherlands App Store, allowing them to provide additional payment processing options for users as required by the order.

Apple's declaration of compliance last month was immediately followed by a punishment from the ACM for non-compliance, as the regulator reportedly took the issue with Apple's tardiness in meeting all of the order's conditions. Because elements of a court order connected to Apple's challenge to the ACM's order are yet to be unsealed, the competition regulator has stated that it is constrained in what it can say.

Apple warns local developers who want to use non-apple app payment method of consequences

Meanwhile, Apple has focused its public communications on this drama, arguing that the modifications may degrade the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security, as it phrased it in a statement last month. Apple has warned local developers who want to use non-Apple app payment methods in their dating apps that their users may be excluded from certain App Store features, and that they will have to take on additional responsibilities to deal with issues that may arise around such sales, such as refunds, purchase history and subscription management.

Earlier last week, Apple also stated that it planned to impose a 27% commission fee on any dating app sales that utilise non-Apple payment technology, which is a small reduction from the 30% fee Apple usually charges on in-app purchases. Therefore, a small discount on the standard fee combined with additional customer service responsibilities and some additional technical overheads doesn't exactly sound like a revenue windfall for apps that qualify, implying that Apple is attempting to make using third-party payment systems as difficult and expensive as possible for local developers.

This implies that Apple's strategy is to opt for fake compliance, going against the spirit if not the letter of the ACM's judgement by making the entitlements extremely unappealing to developers. However, the ACM's newest penalty implies Apple isn't even complying with the order's essential requirements.

