California Wildfires: 'Apple Fire' Spreads To Over 20,000 Acres; over 8,000 Evacuated

A huge fire has broken out in the Cherry County and Riverside County in California, United States. This wildfire has spread across 20,516 acres of land and has led to the evacuation of nearly 8,000 people from Riverside County. The fire began as multiple small fires that went on to merge and become a huge fire that has led to an immense amount of destruction. This fire initially began from Cherry County has been named the 'Apple Fire'.

'Apple Fire'

Aa per recent updates by the Riverside County Fire Department, the Apple Fire has spread to 20,516 acres and it at 0% containment. As the Apple Fire continues to spread, the Riverside County Fire Department has also issued an evacuation warning for the people who reside in the area north of Morongo Road, east of Millard Canyon Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon Road. On Saturday, the San Bernardino County community of Oak Glen was also issued an evacuation order due to the Apple Fire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

NEW EVACUATION WARNING issued for the area north of Morongo Rd, east of Millard Canyon Rd, and west of Whitewater Canyon Rd.



An interactive map, where you can search the status of your address can be found at https://t.co/2S9I5zv25f. https://t.co/ouQu1CM3IT — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 2, 2020

#AppleFire afternoon update:



Still 20,516 acres, 0% containment with 1,200 personnel on the fire.



Closures:



- San Gorgonio Wilderness, Forest Falls rec area, - PCT b/w the Forest Boundary + 1N01.



- Temporary Flight Restriction in place: NO DRONES. If you fly, we can't! pic.twitter.com/XdZmnaDNXH — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 2, 2020

The San Bernardino National Forest tweeted that Apple Fire currently has 1,200 personnel working on getting it under control. Air tankers and helicopters are also being utilized in an attempt to contain the massive blaze. The San Bernardino County Sheriff and the Riverside County Fire Department are regularly tweeting updates of the situation.

#AppleFire The San Bernardino County community of Oak Glen is under an Evacuation Order. pic.twitter.com/5AsRE6RLrk — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 2, 2020

#AppleFIRE [UPDATE] 8:00 p.m. 08/01/2020 - The Apple Fire is now 12,000 acres and remains 0% contained.



Several EVACUATION ORDERS and warnings remain in place. Please visit https://t.co/NNPcufL1ea to search if your address is in an evacuation area. pic.twitter.com/qyV6NMUUqT — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 2, 2020

Images from last night on the #AppleFIRE. 📸:CAL FIRE/RVC FIRE pic.twitter.com/WHoCPCHGV0 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

Wildfires in California

California has hot and dry weather conditions which often leads to wildfires in the area. These fires usually start out small and grow big due to the windy weather in California. The dry winds fan the fire and cause it to spread further and grow bigger. California has seen a large number of wildfires every now and then and they range from moderate to deadly. While forest fires in California are regarded as an annual occurance essential for the area's environmental cycle, in recent years, they have been getting completely out of hand, destroying vast swathes of wooded areas and forcing thousands to leave their homes and move elsewhere. California has also segregated the towns depending on the fire hazard and risk levels.

(Photo Credits: Riverside County Fire Department/@CALFIRERRU/twitter)