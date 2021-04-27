Apple To Come To India's Aid In Battle Against COVID-19; CEO Tim Cook Issues Statement

After Google and Microsoft, Apple has now pledged support to help with the relief efforts to fight the COVID-19 surge in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce that the company will be donating a sum to support Coronavirus relief works on the ground.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said in a tweet.

On Monday, Google had announced â‚¹135 crore in new funding for India to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment. This includes â‚¹112 crore in Ad Grants to local health authorities and non-profits for more language coverage options.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said he was heartbroken by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India and promised to support the purchase of critical oxygen concentrators to save the lives of patients.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella said.

Coronavirus situation grim in India

Infections in India have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country leading to a higher number of fatalities. Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours.

Several countries including the United States and Britain have come forward to provide crucial medical supplies. The UK government has announced that it will be sending over 600 pieces of vital medical equipment with 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators. The European Union also said that EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to extend support to India. The US on the other hand has finalized materials to be sent to India on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has announced the extension of lockdown and other states including Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan have announced free vaccines for people.