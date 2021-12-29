Last Updated:

Applying For US Passport Is Now More Expensive As State Department Increases Price By $20

The price of a United States passport has been increased by $20. With the increase in fees, the cost of a first-time adult passport book will now be $165

The price of the United States passport has been increased by $20. Taking to Twitter, the Travel State Department announced the rise in the cost of passports. In the tweet, the State Department further added, “The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

With the increase in fees, the cost of a first-time adult passport book will now be $165, consisting of a $130 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee. The cost of the passport book of a first-time minor (for those under the age of 16 years), will be $135, comprising of $100 application fee and $35 acceptance fee. The price for renewing an adult passport book now will be $130. The price for renewing a minor passport book is now $135, consisting of a $100 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee. A detailed breakdown of the passport charges has been released on the State Department's website.

On December 28, the State Department of the United States announced that they will allow the US citizens whose passports have expired on or after January 1, 2020 to use their expired passport for return travel until March 31. The decision has been taken to facilitate the people who want to return from abroad directly to the United States. Furthermore, the State Department announced that the recently expired US passports cannot be used to travel from the US to an international destination. In addition, the people cannot travel to a foreign country for any length other than an airport connection en route to the United States. In the press release, the State Department also mentioned that passengers need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than 24 hours of their flight’s departure to the United States. 

