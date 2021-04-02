April Fool's Day: Jill Biden Disguises As Flight Attendant To Prank Staff, Reporters

The United States First Lady Jill Biden on April 1 pulled off an April Fool’s Day prank on reporters and her staff while flying back from a trip with her disguising herself as a flight attendant and passing out ice cream bars. As per reports, the staff, Secret Service and even the press were treated by the FLOTUS to dessert who dressed with short black hair and a face mask with a nametag that said ‘Jasmine’.

She made her way through the cabins as the first lady travelled home to Washington after visiting California. However, five minutes later, the same woman with ‘Jasmine’ nametag appeared in the press section. The US First Lady then removed her wig and mask to reveal that she is Jill Biden while tickling and telling reporters “April Fool’s!”

However, there are no pictures or video of the incident but reporters took it to the internet and the entire prank was revealed by New York Times’ White House correspondent. The press pool was left “totally fooled” but took comfort in the fact even Jill Biden’s own staff failed to recognise the FLOTUS. After all the people present in the situation shared a laugh, the US First Lady returned to her cabin. The ice cream bars were vanilla with hard chocolate coating.

Jill Biden stuffed herself in overhead compartment

The ‘Jasmine’ incident is not the only one where Jill Biden pulled off a prank on her staff and Secret Service. Earlier, when Joe Biden was the Vice president under former President Barack Obama and Jill was the Second Lady, she stuffed herself in an overhead compartment on Air Force Two. She shouted “Boo!” at the first person to open the bin, as reported by American media at the time.

Bloomberg’s White House correspondent also said after the latest incident that it reminded him of “she was second lady Jill Biden once stuffed herself into an overhead compartment for a prank.” While sharing the pool report, an NYT correspondent said, “It’s not every day you can say you got pranked by the First Lady of the United States.”

Image credit: AP/Unsplash

