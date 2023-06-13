Are Joe Biden's Bribery Allegations Getting Stronger By The Day?

Why you’re reading this: A GOP investigation into US President Joe Biden and his family's 'shady business dealings' is currently underway. The probe has returned to the spotlight as former president Donald Trump faces a historic arraignment on Tuesday and his allies demand Biden be held accountable for his alleged wrongdoings.

3 things you need to know

House Oversight Chair James Comer opened up about the ongoing investigation.

He slammed the Justice Department's poor handling of the probe.

Comer claims that Congress is seeking access to an FBI-generated form.

Do forms alleging Biden's bribery scheme exist?

Most likely, according to James Comer. Appearing on Sunday Night in America, the House Oversight Chair said that the US Congress is scrambling to gain access to an FBI-generated FD-1023, a form that reportedly details the "bribery" allegations against the sitting president.

What did the FBI chief say?

Comer said the form's existence was initially rejected by FBI Director Christopher Wray. The chief only admitted to its presence after Comer and Grassley argued that they had gone through the document, thanks to a whistleblower. "We had whistleblowers approach Senator Grassley about their concern that there was this form 1023 in existence and the FBI had never investigated it," he said.

"Senator Grassley and I got on the phone with Director Wray, and Senator Grassley told Director Wray that both Senator Grassley and myself had already read the form 1023 from a whistleblower, so we knew darn well it existed," he added.

Is this just the tip of the iceberg?

Allegations against Biden found in Form 1023 may go a lot farther than a single document. Comer said that stacks of new documents could unveil additional evidence in the investigation. "Once the FBI allowed me and Jamie Raskin, my counterpart on the House Oversight Committee, to go in and look at it, I read it again and then realised that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s," he said, adding that the material can be bear resemblance to the "suspicious activity reports that the Treasury Cabinet had on the Bidens".

What questions does Comer have?

Why hasn't the federal government done anything about it? Why is the media placing its focus entirely on Donald Trump? Comer wondered in the interview. He also censured the Justice Department for its way of carrying out the investigation. Taking a subtle dig, the US Representative said: "It appears the only entity in the world that's investigating it is the House Oversight Committee. According to the FBI and according to Bill Barr, Joe Biden is currently under investigation for bribery, and this gets lost in translation because the media is so focused on Donald Trump."

Bribes to Biden? The allegations

The FBI found out through an informant that Biden took a $5 million bribe from an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during his vice presidential term. Deemed as “trusted” and “highly credible” by The Washington Post, the informant claimed that the bribe was made between 2015 and 2016 in exchange to seek Biden's help in obstructing a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the energy giant.