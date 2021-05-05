'Are the Bidens giants?': What made Joe & Jill look enormous in viral photo with Carters

The United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on May 4 met former US President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. Soon after a picture from the meeting was shared on social, netizens were left baffled as they pointed that "Biden look like giants" in the photo. The image is from Bidens' private meeting with the 39th president and his wife Rosalynn in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center, a nonprofit organisation started by the Carters with Emory University, shared the photo from the visit on Twitter leaving netizens baffled. The picture shows the Carters sitting in armchairs, with the Bidens kneeling next to them. However, what caught everyone's attention is that the Bidens appear to be much taller than the Carters.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!



Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

Bidens look like giants with Carters

The image that went viral soon after it was shared on Twitter had netizens saying that "it looks very bizarre" because Bidens 'look like giants". An inquisitive netizen asked "how did it happen" as another quipped it "looks like a tiny doll museum, and Joe and Jill are giants?" Some people questioned if the photo was distorted as everything appeared small except for the Bidens. Others guessed it to be the use of a wide-angle lens.

Adorable! But am I the only one who thinks this looks like a tiny doll museum, and Joe and Jill are giants? — The Real Beth (@BethyBeeez) May 4, 2021

Hello, Carter Center, Why do Flotus and Potus look gigantic next to the Carters, it is a nice photo, but it looks very bizarre, how did that happen? — Dr Granny's Inner Child! ðŸ¦‹ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¤—UnitedðŸ¥°ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦‹ (@DoctorRobin) May 4, 2021

There. I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/dmjLiX3oXk — ðŸŒŠ Deonardo La Vinci ðŸŒŠ (@DeonardoLeVinci) May 4, 2021

What concerns me here, is that it was someone’s job to make sure the little old Carter’s weren’t sitting in little old chairs six inches off the little old floor, and also, so the Bidens wouldn’t look like little old giants. pic.twitter.com/vOCy593ots — Jay Arnold ðŸŽ¬ (@jadedcreative) May 4, 2021

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£like a play set livingroom in the museum i thought with a wax of Jimmy and his wife but it seems....... it seems......ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ like the Bidens were bigger than everthing, dam! — â­Chief Bubbaâ­ (@PeehplesChamp) May 5, 2021

What made Bidens look like giants?

Many netizens also tried to guess what could have lead to the illusion that makes Bidens look taller in front of Carters. According to PetaPixel, a wide-angle lens distorted the subject size to make Bidens look like "giants in a miniature house by comparison." As several netizens speculated the photo to be photoshopped, the photography site said, "No, the photo wasn’t Photoshopped. Instead, the strange look is due to an optical illusion caused by the wide lens’ distortion."

The use of the wide-angle lens could have helped create an illusion, according to camera company Canon. "On images shot with a wide-angle lens, perspective appears to be exaggerated: Nearby objects may look much bigger (and hence nearer) than they really are, and faraway objects look even smaller and further away," the Canon website said.

96-years-old Jimmy Carter is the longest-living President in American history, while 78-years-old Biden is the oldest to take the position.