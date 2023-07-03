Are Voyages To The Titanic Destroying The Wreckage Site? Experts Remain Wary

Marine expeditions to the remains of the Titanic that rest in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean have spurred concerns among authorities and experts. While the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that was en route the wreckage site has shed a harsh light on the lack of safety protocols, there's a lot more to worry about.

Experts fear that such voyages could inflict damage to the Titanic wreck, which is already battered by gradual decaying after the ship sank in 1912 people and left about 1,500 passengers dead. According to Jessica Sanders, the president of RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST), it is time that any potential damage caused by such tourist trips be verified.

“That’s part of our concern, and that was part of our concern when they started tourist expeditions. There have been a lot of expeditions in the last couple of years. They say that they didn’t do anything … We just need to verify,” she told the New York Post.

Did the Titan sub come in contact with the Titanic?

As the concerns heighten, one question comes to mind- Did the ill-fated Titan submersible cause any harm to the Titanic? Thankfully, the debris of the vessel that imploded landed no way near the ship. It was found about 1,600 feet away from the bow or the front of the Titanic, suggesting that it is highly unlikely to have caused damage.

“Again, we have no reason to believe that the Titan submersible came in contact with the wreck site. The investigation is ongoing," Sanders explained. RMST, the American authority on Titanic artifacts, has desperately tried to bring what's left of the Titanic "to the public".

What's next for ocean expeditions?

But in the wake of the Titan tragedy, many groups such as The Explorers Club and Magellan have ruled out trips to the Titanic wreckage, for this year at the very least. “I think the world is done with that for this year and would, would highly criticize anybody trying to go,” Sanders added.

Nonetheless, Titan creator OceanGate Expeditions remains at it, still advertising upcoming expeditions after its CEO Stockton Rush and four other passengers died after the craft's implosion. As per the company's website, similar voyages are scheduled for June 12-20 and June 21-29 next year.