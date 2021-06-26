Are We Alone In Universe? US Intelligence Releases UFO Report With 'unexplained' Details

The office of the US Director of National Intelligence on June 25 made public the highly anticipated report examining UFOs sightings in American skies. The report made clear that the truth is still out there as the American intelligence officials could not draw “firm conclusions” on more than 140 instances. The report confirmed that the observed phenomena are not part of any US military operations and the investigators did not find extraterrestrial links as well.

“In a limited number of incidents, UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis," the report read.

The Pentagon studied 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. The UAPs were seen over the last two decades. Many were seen from the summer of 2014 into the spring of 2015. The report said that some incidents could be the result of technological errors in sensors or observers. It also added that the UAP reported “probably do represent physical objects” since they were registered across multiple sensors.

'Unexplained'

The intelligence officials were only able to identify a “large, deflating balloon” with “high confidence”. The others remain “unexplained,” the report read. The officials, however, drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.

According to AP, US officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, said there were “no clear indications” that the sightings could be linked to alien life. They added that there is also no definitive linkage of sightings to potentially unknown technology of an adversary like Russia or China. Further, the report listed five potential categories, including the possibility of foreign adversaries flying unknown technology to events occurring naturally in the atmosphere.

However, only one instance was categorised as “airborne clutter” and believed to be a large, deflating balloon. The rest are uncategorised because of a lack of information. That includes three instances of potential sightings captured on videos that were declassified and released in recent years.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the report read

US to continue tracking UAP sightings

Now, the Department of Defense will over the next three months develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information on potential sightings. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the UAP report highlights the problem of flight hazards on or near military test and training ranges. Hicks ordered the Pentagon’s top intelligence and security official to establish a more formal means of coordinating the collection, reporting and analysis of UAP information. This body would also make recommendations on securing military test and training ranges.

In a memo, Hicks wrote, “It is critical that the United States maintain operations security and safety at DoD ranges. To this end, it is equally critical that all U.S. military aircrews or government personnel report whenever aircraft or other devices interfere with military training. This includes the observation and reporting of UAPs”.

Watch this related video when the US Navy photographed and filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles. The caption read, "The footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered."

(With inputs from AP)