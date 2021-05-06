'Are We Dogs?': US Embassy's Visa Resumption Announcement For Chinese Students Draws Flak

While US-China relations are already stooping low due to disagreements on a range of issues, the resumption of student visa applications at the US embassy in China also got off to a rather bitter start. In a Twitter-like Chinese platform, Weibo, the American embassy’s social media post has angered several Chinese students as the citizens of the Asian country interpreted the post as the US comparing the students to dogs. Under former US President Donald Trump’s leadership, America last year had barred nearly all non-US citizens who were in China from entering the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on May 5, the US embassy posted on Weibo asking Chinese students what they were waiting for as US President Joe Biden adminsitration lifted some of the restrictions of his predecessor. The post in Chinese said, “Spring has come and the flowers are in bloom. Are you like this dog who can't wait to go out and play?" which was accompanied by a video of an excited puppy trying to climb over a safety gate. Shortly after the video was posted, it drew flak against American authorities as Weibo users felt that the comparison was not only inappropriate, but also insulting.

‘They did it on purpose’

Further deteriorating the already strenuous US-China ties, Weibo users reportedly perceived that the United States officials “did it on purpose” referring to the comparison of the excited furry animal with Chinese students. One user on Weibo wrote, “Is this American humour? I believe they did it on purpose!” Meanwhile, another user of the Chinese social media said, “Dogs in American culture basically have positive meanings, but in Chinese culture and idioms, they are mostly negative.” Reportedly, many others also quipped that the “master” of the students was now calling them back to the US.

An English-language tabloid, Global Times, which is also considered the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party and is run by CCP’s People’s Daily, cited Chinese netizens saying that the post by the US embassy was “blatant racism.” Owing to the intense criticism, the post was deleted and the spokesperson for the US embassy in China reportedly issued an apology on May 6 to anyone who was offended by the remarks. Similar remarks denouncing the post were also shared on Twitter replying to the user who posted the Weibo post's snapshot.

People are obviously raged and complaining. pic.twitter.com/5SBe7VpfRX — 奶油香蕉😋 (@realskan) May 5, 2021

Don't they even have any cultural sensitive staffers? I can only conclude they did it on purpose to insult the Chinese students. — Huigoon (@Huigoon) May 5, 2021

Racism is too deeply ingrained in American psyche — Global Politics (@Geopol2030) May 5, 2021

Wrong on every level — JoJo (@UniversalTokens) May 5, 2021

Image credits: AP/Twitter