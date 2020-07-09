Arizona Dept Of Education Writes To Guv About Postponing School Reopening Date Amid COVID

Reacting to the decision taken by the Trump administration to reopen schools in the fall amid the surge of Coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Department of Education has written a letter to the governor to reconsider its decision. Many parents and educators expressed have expressed displeasure over the decision as it will risk the lives of students and those associated with school communities.

"Discussion at the White House Summit on Safely Reopening America's Schools did not reflect the magnitude or severity of Arizona's growing public health crisis," the letter by Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction read.

Hoffman in her letter further contended that in order to re-open schools the state must first get the virus under control as the confirmed cases in the state have doubled in the last two weeks.

"For Arizona to reopen school facilities for in-person learning, we must first get COVID-19 under control. In the last Two weeks, our confirmed cases doubled from 50,000 to 100,000. Hospitalization for COVID-19 are up, and critical care services such as ventilators are at a record high use. The positivity rate is between 25 percent to 30 percent-quadruple the 5 percent that experts recommend for making informed decision about reopening. Today, Arizona has the highest infection rate per capita than any other state in the country", the letter read further.

She also pointed out that students with medical conditions, educators, instructional aides, librarians, bus drivers, nutrition workers and others are at high risk of contracting the virus. She also demanded assurance that schools and communities have the necessary resources to stop the virus from spreading widely through their communities.

"Those valued members of our schools need more assurances that school and communities have resources they need to stop the virus from spreading widely through their communities. Given Arizona's rising case numbers and the fact that Arizona remains open, I cannot provide those assurances for the adults and students who are medically vulnerable in our school communities at this time," Hoffman said.

"I welcome more aggressive action from the governor Ducey and our public health officials to help mitigate the virus spread," she added.

Reopen schools or may lose federal funds: Trump

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump determined to reopen America's schools despite coronavirus worries on Wednesday threatened to hold back federal money if school districts don't bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public health officials' safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.

Furthermore, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance next week that will give all new tools to the schools.

