Arizona: Multiple People Shot At In Series Of Attacks In Tucson, Children Go Missing

One person has been killed, multiple injured and two or three children have been missing in a series of attacks in Tucson, Arizona. A 35-year-old man has been accused of opening fire on an ambulance at the park on Sunday afternoon, according to AP. The police has launched an investigation into the matter and they are trying to find the location of the missing children.

Shooting incident in Tucson

The suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a nearby house fire and shooting at firefighters, according to AP citing the Police chief Chris Magnus. The driver of the ambulance, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger's seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the park in his SUV to the scene of a nearby structure fire. The suspect is accused of shooting at firefighters and neighbours trying to control the fire. One neighbour was shot in the head and died and a firefighter was shot in the arm. Another bullet was shot on another neighbour’s head. The police discovered a badly burned body inside the house involved in the structure fire but it did not reveal the gender of the person. The police is trying to find the location of the missing children. The police chief Chris Magnus called the incident "highly tragic and horrific".

Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero took to her Twitter handle to ask the Tucson community to pray for the victims of the afternoon shooting by Silverlake Park. She added that she has spoken with both Chief Magnus and Chief Ryan. In another tweet Romero wrote, "Thank you to the men and women at @Tucson_Police, @TucsonFireDept and all of the first responders and neighbors who courageously responded to the scene, knowingly putting themselves in danger."

IMAGE: Shutterstock

Inputs from AP