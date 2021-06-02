Arizona Plans To Execute Prisoners With Same Gas Used At Auschwitz: Report

The US State of Arizona is reportedly making preparations to execute death row inmates with the same chemical that was used by the Nazis at the Auschwitz extermination camp. According to documents obtained by The Guardian, the state’s department of corrections has spent more than $2,000 on the ingredients used to make cyanide gas. The ingredients purchased include a solid brick of potassium cyanide, sodium hydroxide pellets, and sulfuric acid—all of which combined create the lethal gas.

Cyanides are fast-acting poisons that can be lethal and prevent the body from using oxygen. It was used in both World Wars—by French and Austrian troops in World War I, and by Nazi Germany in World War II, according to a 2014 fact sheet by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. As per the report, the Arizona state department has refurbished a gas chamber in Florence, which was built in 1949 but had not been used for 22 years. The camber was reportedly tested for “operational functionality” last August and then in December, following a “refurbishment”.

The document further also revealed instructions on how to operate the gas chamber. The two inmates likely to be first to experience the new system, out of 115 on death row, are Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon, both 65. The Guardian reported that Atwood was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing an eight-year-old girl called Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. Dixon, on the other hand, murdered Deana Bowdoin, a college student, in 1978.

Last execution in Arizona gas chamber

The last person to be executed in the gas chamber in Arizona was, meanwhile, a German national Walter LaGrand, an armed robber put to death in 1999. It reportedly took LeGrand 18 minutes to die. A witness account revealed that he began coughing violently and then, in what appeared to be his last moments of consciousness, he made a gagging sound before falling forward.

It is worth noting that Arizona currently uses lethal injections as its method of capital punishment. However, there have been no executions for seven years following the botched death penalty of the murderer Joseph Wood in 2014. Woods reportedly took two hours to die following 15 injections as he lay gasping and gulping on a gurney.

(Image: AP)

