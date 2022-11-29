Arizona Secretary Of State Sues County Over Failure To Certify Midterm Poll Results

Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit on Monday after Republican officials in one of the state's counties denied certifying the outcome of the midterm elections despite a lack of any discrepancies with the vote count from earlier this month, The Guardian reported.

Hobbs, who is a Democrat, urged the judge to order officials of Cochise county to certify the election results after already having exceeded the state deadline. The move arrives as some Republicans refuse to admit defeat in the midterm polls. In Cochise, two Republican supervisors contributed to the delay by listening to concerns surrounding the veracity of ballot tabulators, despite regular reiteration by election officials that the voting machinery was approved. In a letter last week, state elections director Kori Lorick said that Hobbs was mandated to approve Arizona’s canvass by next week and would be required to remove votes of the Cochise county if they weren’t received in time.

Failure to certify results spurs risk of distrust among voters

On the other hand, the lawsuit filed by Hobbs urges the Cochise county superior court to order officials to confirm the election results until Thursday as not doing so will “sow further confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona‘s election system," Hobbs’ attorneys wrote.

“The board of supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” spokeswoman Sophia Solis said in an email. Hobbs has gathered support from other Democrats including election attorney Marc Elias, who also pledged on his Twitter handle to sue the county.

According to David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, delaying confirmation of results causes a lack of faith among voters. “In the last year, it’s become an unprecedented dereliction of duty for county officials to violate their oaths of office and refuse to certify election results, citing ‘gut feelings’ or alleged problems in [other] jurisdictions,” Becker noted.