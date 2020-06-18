Arizona Wildfire Covers 90,000 Acres; Prompts Evacuation Amid Coronavirus

Widespread wildfires have engulfed parts of the desert US southwest and California which marks an active start of the summer fire season at a time that most of the states in the region are witnessing a huge surge in coronavirus cases. According to the international media reports, dry, hot and windy weather is expected in the vicinity of the wildfire which is raging northeast of Phoenix. It has nearly doubled in size and is known to be the seventh-largest fire in Arizona history, as per reports.

90,000 acre bush fire

The 90,000 acre bush fire is reportedly located in the Tonto National Forest and forced about 2,000 residents to displace including the places of Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake. The wildfire has resulted in forced evacuation of several communities. As per reports, the fire officials have urged the people who stay near the fires to immediately evacuate.

On the other hand, state of Arizona has been witnessing a large number of coronavirus cases including in Maricopa and Gila counties, where evacuations are being ordered. According to the government tally, Arizona reported about 2,392 positive cases and also noted that the number of Covid hospitalizations has increased by 81 percent.

