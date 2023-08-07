Last Updated:

Arizona Woman Held For Attempting To Kill US Air Force Worker Husband By Poisoning Coffee

An Arizona woman in the US has been accused of using bleach to poison the coffee of her estranged husband, a member of the US Air Force, for several months.

US News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
US Arizona woman

Melody Felicano Johnson is seen in her mugshot | Image: Twitter


A woman from Arizona in the United States (US) has been taken into custody under suspicion of attempting to murder her estranged spouse by secretly adding poison to his daily coffee over a span of months. During this time, he employed concealed cameras to capture evidence of her actions.

Melody Felicano Johnson was formally charged by a grand jury in Tucson. The charges against her include first-degree attempted murder in the context of domestic violence, trying to carry out aggravated assault as a domestic violence act, and contaminating food or beverages. Details from court records accessed by KVOA reveal that she entered a plea of not guilty during her arraignment on Friday.

According to prosecutors, the scheme to poison her husband, Roby Johnson, an active member of the US Air Force, commenced in March when he first detected an unusual odor emanating from his coffee. During this period, the couple, who were in the process of divorcing but cohabiting due to shared parenthood, were stationed in Germany.

READ | MLB Scores: Toronto Blue Jays beat Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2, earn seventh win in eight games

Several weeks later, Roby Johnson took steps to verify his suspicions by employing pool testing strips. These strips indicated elevated concentrations of chlorine within the coffee pot, as outlined in the legal indictment. By May, he strategically installed concealed cameras that purportedly recorded Melody Johnson in the act of adding a substance to the coffee maker.

READ | Taylor Swift named Santa Clara’s honourary mayor, Arizona’s Glendale is now Swift City

Roby Johnson pretended to drink the coffee

Reportedly, Roby Johnson informed investigators that he feigned consuming the tainted coffee until the couple's return to the US in June, when he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. At that point, he strategically installed multiple concealed cameras once again to capture evidence of her actions.

READ | Judge temporarily blocks Arizona from banning trans athletes from girls' sports teams

The recorded footage allegedly depicts Melody Johnson engaging in the act of pouring bleach from a container into the coffee maker, as outlined in the indictment.

Subsequently, an official inquiry was initiated after Roby Johnson submitted the footage to law enforcement while filing a report. He conveyed to investigators his belief that Melody Johnson's motive was to eliminate him in order to claim his death benefits.

READ | Elly De La Cruz hits a home run to help the Cincinnati Reds defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3

Currently, Melody Johnson is being held at Pima County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Prosecutors successfully convinced a judge that she presents a risk of flight, given her recent property acquisition in the Philippines, close to her family's location.

READ | Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

Her next appearance in court is scheduled for September 6.

First Published:
COMMENT