Arizona Woman Held For Attempting To Kill US Air Force Worker Husband By Poisoning Coffee

A woman from Arizona in the United States (US) has been taken into custody under suspicion of attempting to murder her estranged spouse by secretly adding poison to his daily coffee over a span of months. During this time, he employed concealed cameras to capture evidence of her actions.

Melody Felicano Johnson was formally charged by a grand jury in Tucson. The charges against her include first-degree attempted murder in the context of domestic violence, trying to carry out aggravated assault as a domestic violence act, and contaminating food or beverages. Details from court records accessed by KVOA reveal that she entered a plea of not guilty during her arraignment on Friday.

According to prosecutors, the scheme to poison her husband, Roby Johnson, an active member of the US Air Force, commenced in March when he first detected an unusual odor emanating from his coffee. During this period, the couple, who were in the process of divorcing but cohabiting due to shared parenthood, were stationed in Germany.

Several weeks later, Roby Johnson took steps to verify his suspicions by employing pool testing strips. These strips indicated elevated concentrations of chlorine within the coffee pot, as outlined in the legal indictment. By May, he strategically installed concealed cameras that purportedly recorded Melody Johnson in the act of adding a substance to the coffee maker.

Roby Johnson pretended to drink the coffee

Reportedly, Roby Johnson informed investigators that he feigned consuming the tainted coffee until the couple's return to the US in June, when he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. At that point, he strategically installed multiple concealed cameras once again to capture evidence of her actions.

The recorded footage allegedly depicts Melody Johnson engaging in the act of pouring bleach from a container into the coffee maker, as outlined in the indictment.

Subsequently, an official inquiry was initiated after Roby Johnson submitted the footage to law enforcement while filing a report. He conveyed to investigators his belief that Melody Johnson's motive was to eliminate him in order to claim his death benefits.

Currently, Melody Johnson is being held at Pima County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Prosecutors successfully convinced a judge that she presents a risk of flight, given her recent property acquisition in the Philippines, close to her family's location.

Her next appearance in court is scheduled for September 6.